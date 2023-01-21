Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 expected from Jan 30 to Feb 6

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 expected from Jan 30 to Feb 6

exam results
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 06:45 PM IST

ICAI will release the CA Foundation result between January 30 and February 6.

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 expected from Jan 30 to Feb 6: Official
ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation results between January 30 to February 6, 2023. Candidates will be able to check the Chartered Accountants Foundation results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

As per the recent tweet shared by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the CA foundation result will be released from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. The final date will be announced in due course.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was conducted between December 14 to December 20, 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation Results: How to check

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

On the homepage, click on the ICAI CA Foundation result link.

Key in your log in credintials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
icai ca foundation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP