ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 expected from Jan 30 to Feb 6

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Foundation results between January 30 to February 6, 2023. Candidates will be able to check the Chartered Accountants Foundation results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

As per the recent tweet shared by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the CA foundation result will be released from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. The final date will be announced in due course.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was conducted between December 14 to December 20, 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation Results: How to check

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

On the homepage, click on the ICAI CA Foundation result link.

Key in your log in credintials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

