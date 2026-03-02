The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA January Result 2026 for the final course. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results and merit list through the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA January Result 2026 for final course out at icai.nic.in, check scorecards and merit list here

As per the schedule, the final course examination for group 1 was held on January 5, 7, and 9, 2025, and group 2 was held on January 11, 13, and 16, 2026.

Direct link to check ICAI CA January Result 2026

Direct link to check ICAI CA January Merit List 2026

ICAI CA January Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

2. Click on ICAI CA January Result 2026 for final course result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

