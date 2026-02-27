The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA January Result 2026 for final course date. The final course results will be declared on March 1, 2026. Candidates can check the results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA January Result 2026 for final course to be out on this date at icai.org, check notice

The official notice reads, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in January 2026 is likely to be declared by the evening of 1st March 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number."

As per the schedule, the final course examination for group 1 was held on January 5, 7, and 9, 2025, and group 2 was held on January 11, 13, and 16, 2026.

ICAI CA January Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

2. Click on ICAI CA January Result 2026 for final course result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

Official Notice Here