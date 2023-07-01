ICAI CA Result 2023 for Inter, Final courses expected by July 5 or 6: CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 in coming week. The result for both intermediate course and final course will likely be out by July 5 or July 6, as per CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal. The results can be checked through the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI CA Result 2023 for Inter, Final courses expected by July 5 or 6: CCM

CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal shared the expected date of declaration of results on his official twitter account. His tweet reads, “CA Final & Inter exam result may expected in coming week , I believe it should be 5th or 6th July. Pls wait for ICAI Notification . Happy CA Day once again..”

The Inter course examination for Group 1 was conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. The final course exam for Group 1 was conducted on May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023. The intermediate and final course examination was held from 2 pm to 4 pm, 2 pm to 5 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm on different days.

ICAI CA Result 2023 for Inter, Final courses: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2023 for Inter, Final links available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.