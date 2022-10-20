ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2022 results out on icar.nta.nic.in, direct link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 and AICE JRF/SRF(PhD) 2022 entrance exams. Those who appeared in these two entrance tests can download their scorecards from icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE PhD 2022 were held on September 20 in computer-based test or CBT mode. Previously, answer keys of these exams were published and candidates were allowed to send their feedback.

Candidates can check their results using their application number and date of bitrth.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD result link

ICAR All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA) PG is held for admission to 25% seats in master degree Programmes in accredited agricultural universities (100% seats at IARI, IVRI, NDRI, CIFE, RLBCAU Jhansi & DR. RPCAU, PUSA). The entrance test result is also used for awarding ICAR-PG scholarship/national talent scholaraship (PGS) in Agriculture & allied sciences.

ICAR All India Competitive Examination (AICE) JRF/SRF (PhD) is for admission to 25% seats in doctoral degree programmes of accredited universities under ICAR-AU system (100% seats of ICAR Deemed Universities and Dr. RPCAU Pusa, ICAR-DUs in Doctoral Degree Programmes) and for awarding ICAR-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) in Agriculture & allied sciences.

