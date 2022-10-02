ICAR AIEEA UG result 2022 announced at icar.nta.nic.in, direct link

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Result: National Testing Agency has announced result of Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission- Undergraduate or ICAR AIEEA UG 2022. Candidates who took the exam can now visit icar.nta.nic.in and view scorecards.

ICAR AIEEA UG result 2022 is also available on ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can download it using their application number and date of birth.

Prior to ICAR AIEEA result, National Testing Agency (NTA) had published question papers, responses and answer key of the entrance examination.

Candidates who were not satisfied with the answer key were allowed to challenge it by paying a fee of ₹200 per question.

The final version of the answer key is awaited.

ICAR AIEEA UG result 2022 direct link

How to check ICAR AIEEA UG result 2022

Go to icar.nta.nic.in Click on the link to download scorecard under the candidate activity tab. Enter your login details. Submit and view result.

Meanwhile, result of ICAR AIEEA entrance test for PG and PhD courses are awaited.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country.

AIEEA is the national-level entrance test for admission to 15% seats in bachelor degree programme in Agriculture and allied courses at agricultural universities across the country, 100% seats at NDRI Karnal, RLBCAU Jhansi, IARI New Delhi & DR. RPCAU PUSA.

ICAR AIEEA UG result is also used for awarding national talent scholarship in agriculture and allied courses, other than veterinary science.