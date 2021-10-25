Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICAR UG, PG, Ph.D. scorecard released at icar.nta.ac.in, direct link here
Published on Oct 25, 2021 01:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

ICAR result 2021: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the result for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for admission for undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programmes. Candidates who have appeared for examination for UG, PG, and Ph.D. courses can download the scorecard through the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.

Candidates can check their results through their application number and password/DOB.

Direct link to check ICAR 2021 AIEEA UG result 

Direct link to check ICAR 2021 AIEEA PG result 

Direct link to check ICAR 2021 AIEEA P.h.D result

 

ICAR AIEEA scorecard 2021: How to download

To download the scorecard for UG, PG, and P.h.D Programmes candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link given to check the UG, PG, and P.hD results.

Key in your credentials and login

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check the scorecard and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

