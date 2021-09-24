Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / ICMAI CMA June 2021 foundation exam results announced, here's how to check
ICMAI CMA June 2021 foundation exam results announced, here's how to check

ICMAI CMA June 2021 foundation exam results: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the result of June 2021 Foundation Examination on its official website.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:02 AM IST
ICMAI CMA June 2021 foundation exam results: Candidates who appeared for the foundation examination can check their results on the official website of ICMAI on icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA June 2021 foundation exam results: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the result of June 2021 Foundation Examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the foundation examination can check their results on the official website of ICMAI on icmai.in.

Direct link to check ICMAI June 2021 Foundation Exam result

How to check ICMAI June 2021 Foundation Exam result:

Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

Under 'Updates' section, click on the link that reads, "Result for June 2021 Foundation Examination".

Click on the link that reads, "Please click here to check Online Result".

Submit identification number.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and the result will appear on the screen.

