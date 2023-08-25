ICSI CS Executive Programme result 2023 result at icsi.edu, know how to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the ICSI CS Executive Programme result 2023 on August 25 at 2 p.m. Candidates can check the ICSI CS Executive Programme result on the official website at icsi.edu. For more updates, candidates can check the ICSI CS Result 2023 Live

ICSI CS Executive Programme result2023: How to check

ICSI Executive Programme result 2023 result at icsi.edu, know how to check

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To check the ICSI Executive Programme results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on the ICSI Executive Programme result 2023

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The next examination for the executive program and professional program will take place from December 21, 2023, to December 30, 2023. To register, submit an online examination enrollment form and the required examination fee by August 26, 2023.