Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET results today; Know result time, website, how to check
exam results

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET results today; Know result time, website, how to check

ICSI Results 2022: CSEET and CS Foundation exam results will be published on July 20. Details here.
ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET results today; Know result time, website, how to check(HT file)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 09:29 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

ICSI Results 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce Company Secretary (CS) Foundation course results along with CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 results results on July 20. Results will be published on the board website at 4 pm.

ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation results date and time: July 20, 4 pm

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET result official website: icsi.edu

Results, along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the institute’s website, as per and official statement.

As per the result notice, CS Foundation exams were conducted on June 15 and 16 while CSEET 2022 was held on July 9 and 11, 2022.

Results will be published in the form of e-mark sheets on icsi.edu. The institute will not send hard copies of mark sheets to students.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June – 2022 Session and CS Executive Entrance Test, July, 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” reads the notification.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP