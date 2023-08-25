ICSI CS June Result 2023: CS Professional course results declared at icsi.edu, direct link here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CS June Result 2023 for Professional course. All those candidates who have appeared for the Professional course examination can check the results through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS Result 2023 Live Updates

ICSI CS June Result 2023: CS Professional course results out, direct link here

The direct link to check results is given below.

ICSI CS June Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on CS Professional course result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars, read the official notice.

