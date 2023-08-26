ICSI CS Result 2023: Verification of marks registration begins at icsi.edu, link here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India have started the verification of marks registration for ICSI CS Result 2023 on August 26, 2023. Candidates who want to verify their marks can register online through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Candidates can apply for the verification of marks in any subject(s) of CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of his/her result. The link to apply for verification of results will be active till September 15, 2023.

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

ICSI CS Result 2023: How to register for verification of marks

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on Latest News section and a new page will open.

Click on Verification of marks PDF file and the link to apply will be given there.

Copy the link and paste it on the search browser.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Click on the subject and make the payment of requisite fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The interested candidates can apply for verification of marks through on-line mode as per prescribed procedure with requisite fee @ Rs. 250/- per subject. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.