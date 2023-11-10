Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CSEET Result 2023 declared at icsi.edu, direct link to check marks here

ICSI CSEET Result 2023 declared at icsi.edu, direct link to check marks here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 10, 2023 01:58 PM IST

ICSI CSEET Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given here.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICSI CSEET Result 2023 on November 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), November, 2023 Session can check the results through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET Result 2023 declared at icsi.edu, direct link to check marks here

The result along with e-Result-cum-Marks Statement containing subject-wise break-up of marks is also available to the Candidates for download via website of the Institute.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET Result 2023

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: How to check

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  • Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No physical copy of result-cum-marks sheet will be issued to the candidates.

ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted on November 4 and 6, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP