ICSI CSEET result 2023 for May exam today on icsi.edu

Result of the CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET 2023 held in May will be announced today, May 16. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CSEET result 2023 at 4 pm. Students can check their scores on icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET result 2023 live updates.

ICSI CSEET result 2023 today on icsi.edu

“The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 06th & 08th May, 2023 would be declared on Tuesday, the 16th May, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the official notice.

ICSI said that formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CSEET May 2023 will be uploaded on icsi.edu immediately after the announcement of results. Physical copy of this document will not be provided to students, it added.

ICSI conducted CSEET May 2023 on May 6 through remote proctored mode.

On May 8, a re-exam was held for students who faced technical glitches on the exam day.

"It has been noticed that due to some technical issues, some candidates could not successfully appear in the CSEET which was held on Saturday, 6th May 2023…to facilitate such candidates, Institute is giving one more chance to appear in the same. Re-test will be conducted on Monday, 8th May 2023," the institute informed through a notice.

