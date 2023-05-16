Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: CSEET May result today at 4 pm
ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: CSEET May result today at 4 pm

Updated on May 16, 2023 01:39 PM IST

ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: CS Executive Entrance Test May results will be announced today, May 16 at 4 pm. Follow for updates.

ICSI CSEET result 2023 live updates (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICSI CSEET result 2023 live updates (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk
ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Live Updates: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce results of the CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET 2023 today, May 16. Candidates can check ICSI CSEET May 2023 results on icsi.edu.in at 4 pm. 

The institute has infomed that formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CSEET May 2023 will be shared through icsi.edu immediately after the announcement of results. No physical copy of marks sheet will be sent to students. 

ICSI CSEET May 2023 was held on May 6 in remote proctored mode. Candidates who faced technical glitches on the exam day was allowed to re-appear for the test on May 8. 

When available, the direct link to check ICSI CSEET result 2023 will be shared here. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 16, 2023 01:29 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET result: Official e-Result statement will be available 

    Executive Entrance Test, May 2023, Official e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be made available for download by candidates for their personal use, reference, and records on the Institute's website, www.icsi.edu. The Candidates will not receive a hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement.

  • May 16, 2023 12:41 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET 2023: Result releasing today

    “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 06th & 08th May, 2023 would be declared on Tuesday, the 16th May, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu”, reads the official notification.

  • May 16, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET result 2023: Re-exam

    CSEET May exam was held on May 6 in which some candidates faced technical issues. For them, ICSI conducted a re-exam on May 8. Both results will be announced together on icsi.edu. 

  • May 16, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    Where to check CSEET result 2023?

    Candidates can check CSEET result 2023 on the official website of the board, icsi.edu. 

  • May 16, 2023 11:14 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET result 2023 date and time

    CSEET result 2023 date: May 16

    CSEET result 2023 time: 4 pm.

  • May 16, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET result 2023 today

    ICSI will announce CSEET May 2023 exam result today, May 16. 

