ICSI CSEET results 2021 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday declared the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CSEET examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.
The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was held on January 9 and 10, 2021.
Direct link to check ICSI CSEET results 2021
How to check ICSI CSEET results 2021:
Visit the official website at icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The CSEET results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.