ICSI Result 2022: CSEET results out at icsi.edu, direct link & how to check

ICSI Results 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced Company Secretary (CS) Foundation July session results. Candidates who appeared in these exams can download their scorecards from icsi.edu. CS Foundation results will be out shortly.

CSEET result link

Candidates can download their results in the form of subject-wise break-up of marks from the institute website.

ICSI CS Foundation exams were conducted on June 15 and 16 while CSEET 2022 was held on July 9 and 11, 2022.

How to check ICSI CSEET results

Go to icsi.edu. On the home page, click on CSEET result link. Enter your login details. Submit and view marks sheets.

The institute will not send hard copies of mark sheets to students.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June – 2022 Session and CS Executive Entrance Test, July, 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” reads an official statement.

