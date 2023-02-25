ICSI Result 2022 Live: CS Professional result out on icsi.edu, Executive at 2 pm
- ICSI Result 2022 Live Updates: CS Professional results announced on icsi.edu. Executive result will be out at 2 pm.
ICSI Result 2022 Live Updates: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is announcing Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional exam results today. CS Professional results has been declared at 11 am and the time for CS Executive result declaration is 2 pm. Both results will be available on icsi.edu.
CS Executive result will be available online only. Hard copies of marks sheets will not be provided to candidates. However, Professional result marks sheets will be sent to candidates.
“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” ICSI said.
Sat, 25 Feb 2023 11:55 AM
ICSI result: Complete list of toppers
Here is the complete list of toppers of CS Professional December exam.
Sat, 25 Feb 2023 11:34 AM
ICSI CS December 2022 exam results: Riya Bhagchandani clinches the third spot
Riya Bhagchandani secured the third place in the ICSI CS Professional December 2022 exams, the results for which were declared on Saturday.
Sat, 25 Feb 2023 11:20 AM
ICSI CS December 2022 exam: S Swathi bags second place
S Swathi has bagged the second position in the CS professional December 2022 examination.
Sat, 25 Feb 2023 11:05 AM
CHIRAAG AGARWAL tops ICSI CS December 2022 exam
CHIRAAG AGARWAL has topped the December edition of CS Professional result, ICSI has announced.
Sat, 25 Feb 2023 11:04 AM
ICSI CS Professional result: Direct link
Here is the direct link to check ICSI CS Professional result 2022.
Sat, 25 Feb 2023 11:02 AM
ICSI CS Professional result 2022 announced!
ICSI has announced CS Professional exam result on icsi.edu.
Sat, 25 Feb 2023 10:56 AM
ICSI CS Professional result
Candidates can check their e-result on icsi.edu 11 am onwards. The physical copy of the mark sheet will be send to candidate's address within 30 days, ICSI said.
Sat, 25 Feb 2023 10:47 AM
ICSI Professional result in 15 minutes
ICSI CS Professional results will be announced at 11 am. The direct link to view scorecards will be provided here.
Sat, 25 Feb 2023 10:41 AM
Where to check ICSI CS Professional, Executive results
Both ICSI CS Professional and Executive exam results will be announced at icsi.edu.
Sat, 25 Feb 2023 10:40 AM
ICSI CS Result 2022 date and time
ICSI CS Professional and Executive results will be announced today, February 25.
CS Professional result 2022: 11 am
Executive result: 2 pm.