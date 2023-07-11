Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU June TEE 2023 results released at ignou.ac.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 04:41 PM IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the results of the June TEE 2023 examination.

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU June TEE 2023 results today, July 11. Candidates who have appeared for the IGNOU June TEE 2023 examination can download the results from the official website at www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check their results through their Enrolment Number.

Direct link to check JUNE TEE 2023 results

IGNOU June TEE 2023 results released at ignou.ac.in

The IGNOU TEE June examination was conducted from June 19 to July 7, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 results: How to download

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the results tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the Term-end link and then on June 2023 Exam Result

Key in your enrolment number

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

