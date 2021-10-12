IGNOU June TEE results 2021 declared, direct link to check scores

IGNOU June TEE results 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the June 2021 Term End Exam results on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the IGNOU June 2021 TEE can check their results online at ignou.ac.in.

Direct link to check IGNOU June 2021 TEE results

How to check IGNOU TEE June 2021 results:

Visit the official website for IGNOU

Click on the June 2021 Term End Exam results link on the home page

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IGNOU TEE June 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out too.