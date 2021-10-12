IGNOU result 2021: June term end exam result declared at ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared the June Term End Exams Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for June 2021 term-end exams can check their results on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to check the IGNOU 2021 Term End Exam Result

IGNOU result 2021: How to check the result

Follow the steps given below to check the Term End Exam Result-June 2021

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Result for Term End June 2021 Examination’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your enrolment number and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference