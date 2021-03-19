Home / Education / Exam Results / IISc JAM result 2021 to be declared tomorrow, here's how to check
exam results

IISc JAM result 2021 to be declared tomorrow, here's how to check

IISc JAM result 2021: After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JAM 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at jam.iisc.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:15 PM IST
IISc JAM result 2021(PTI file)

IISc JAM result 2021: The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will declare the results of the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2021 for M.Sc on Saturday, March 20, 2021, on its official website.

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JAM 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at jam.iisc.ac.in.

"The Score Card (indicating the All India Rank(s) and the mark(s) obtained by the candidate) will be available for download from the JAM 2021 website from March 27, 2021 to July 31, 2021 for qualified candidates," reads the statement available on the official website.

The institute had conducted the JAM 2021 examination on February 14, 2021. The provisional answer key for the examination was released on February 26, 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till March 3, 2021.

How to check IISc JAM result 2021 after it is announced:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TISSNET result 2021 delayed, to be declared on March 25

ICAI CA Foundation final results 2021 likely to be declared on March 21 or 22

BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021 declared, check here

TISSNET result 2021 to be declared today, here's how to check

Visit the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check JAM result 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IISc JAM result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian institute of science bangalore joint admission test
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP