Home / Education / Exam Results / IISC KVPY result 2020 declared at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here's direct link
exam results

IISC KVPY result 2020 declared at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here's direct link

IISC KVPY result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the results online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:51 PM IST
IISC KVPY result 2020.(Screengrab )

IISC KVPY result 2020: The Indian Institute of Sciences, Banglore has declared the results of the IISc Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) scholarship examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the results online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

The institute had conducted the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna aptitude test on January 31, 2021.

"The marks of all the candidates who appeared for the Aptitude Test can be obtained during the month of April 2021 and the exact date will be updated soon," reads the official statement.

Selected candidates will receive an email about the selection and information regarding the documents to be submitted.

"It is the provisional list of candidates in the order of merit, recommended for the Award of KVPY Fellowship-2020. The merit list is based on the marks obtained by the Candidates in the Aptitude Test," reads the statement flashing on the official website.

Direct link to check IISC KVPY result 2020

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021 declared at nios.ac.in, here's how to check

NIOS 10th, 12th results for Jan-Feb 2021 exams declared, here's direct link

CGPSC Prelims result 2020 declared at psc.cg.gov.in, here's direct link to check

SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in

How to check the IISC KVPY result 2020:

1.Visit the official website at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘ KVPY Fellowship Award - 2020 : Click here for the results’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the webpage, click on ‘Streams-Sa’ and ‘Streams-SB/SX’ separately

5.The IISC KVPY results 2020 in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kvpy indian institute of sciences iisc bangalore
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP