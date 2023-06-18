IIT JEE Advanced 2023 result releasing today on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is going to declare results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, June 18. Candidates can check their scores 10 am onwards on the exam website, jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced result 2023 live updates.

JEE Advanced result 2023 today on jeeadv.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

IIT Guwahati will announce category-wise JEE Advanced cut-offs, names of all India toppers and marks secured by them along with results. The final answer key will also be published today.

The entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses at IITs, IISERs, IISc was held on June 4 in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Provisional answer keys were issued on June 11.

After results are out, successful candidates can participate in the JoSAA counselling process in order to secure an Engineering seat. Details regarding the counselling process have been shared on josaa.nic.in.

How to check JEE Advanced 2023 result

Go to jeeadv.ac.in. Open a link to download JEE Advanced scorecards. Now, login with the asked information. Check and download your JEE Advanced result.

