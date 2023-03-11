India Post GDS Result 2023 Declared: How to check at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post has declared India Post GDS Result 2023 on March 11, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for Gramin Dak Sevak posts can check their results through the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The PDF files have been released for all circles. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Check India Post GDS Result 2023 here

India Post GDS Result 2023 Declared: How to check

Visit the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on Shortlisted Candidates list available for all circles on the home page.

Click on the state and a new PDF file will open.

Check the name of the candidate and other details.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

These short listed candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before March 21, 2023. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self attested photocopies of all the relevant documents for document verification process.

