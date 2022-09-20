JAC Chandigarh mock counselling result released at jacchd.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Chandigarh has released the mock counselling result 2022. Candidates can check their JAC Chandigarh mock counselling result 2022 at jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

The first round of seat allotment result of will be made tomorrow on September 21 afternoon. Candidates have till today, September 20, at midnight, to complete the choice-filling process.

Direct link to check mock allotment result

JAC Chandigarh Mock counselling result: How to check

Visit the official website at jacchd.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the mock result link

Key in your log in details

Check mock counselling result

Download and take print out for future reference.

JAC, or the Joint Admission Committee, conducts admissions to the BE, BArch, Integrated BE (Chemical), and MBA programmes provided by the listed Chandigarh institutions based on JEE Main scores and the pass percentage attained in Class XII or an equivalent test.

