JAC Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th Compartment results out, direct links

Jharkhand JAC Class 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council has announced results of Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment examinations, 2022. Students who appeared in these examinations can go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in jacresults.com and download their scorecards.

JAC 10th Compartment result 2022 direct link

JAC 12th Compartment result 2022 direct link

JAC results can be downloaded using roll code and roll numbers. These are the steps to follow:

How to check JAC 10th, 12th Compartment results 2022

Go to jacresults.com. Click on the Secondary or Intermediate examination result link. Enter your roll code and roll number. Submit and download scorecard. Take a printout of the page for future reference.

Along with Class 10th, 12th Compartment examination results, JAC has also published Madrassa examination 2021 and 2022 and Madhyama (Sanskrit) exam results. Visit jacresults.com to check it.

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment examinations were held for students who did not pass the main examinations, result of which were declared earlier this year.

