JAM 2021 results declared at jam.iisc.ac.in

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore on Saturday announced Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 results. Candidates who have taken the exam, can check their results (merit lists) on the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in.

Direct link to check IIT JAM Result 2021

JAM Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of JAM 2021

Click on the link for JAM 2021 results

Enter your Enrolment ID / Email ID and Password on the login page

IIT JAM 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

The Score Card will be available for download from JAM 2021 website from March 27 to July 31 for qualified candidates.

The updated answer key on JAM 2021 for JAM 2021 was released recently.

JAM is a qualifying test for admission to various masters programmes, including, MSc (2 years), Masters in Economics (2 years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) or PhD dual degree, and other post-bachelor degree programmes.