Home / Education / Exam Results / JAM 2021 results declared at jam.iisc.ac.in
exam results

JAM 2021 results declared at jam.iisc.ac.in

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore on Saturday announced Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 results.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Candidates who have taken the exam, can check their results (merit lists) on the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in(jam.iisc.ac.in)

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore on Saturday announced Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 results. Candidates who have taken the exam, can check their results (merit lists) on the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in.

Direct link to check IIT JAM Result 2021

JAM Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of JAM 2021

Click on the link for JAM 2021 results

Enter your Enrolment ID / Email ID and Password on the login page

IIT JAM 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

READ: IIT JAM 2021 results declared, direct link and how to check

The Score Card will be available for download from JAM 2021 website from March 27 to July 31 for qualified candidates.

The updated answer key on JAM 2021 for JAM 2021 was released recently.

JAM is a qualifying test for admission to various masters programmes, including, MSc (2 years), Masters in Economics (2 years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) or PhD dual degree, and other post-bachelor degree programmes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Madras University UG/PG results declared, here's direct link to check

IISc JAM result 2021 to be declared tomorrow, here's how to check

TISSNET result 2021 delayed, to be declared on March 25

ICAI CA Foundation final results 2021 likely to be declared on March 21 or 22
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit jam iisc bangalore exam result education news
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP