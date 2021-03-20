IIT JAM 2021 results declared at jam.iisc.ac.in, direct link and how to check

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has declared the results of Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 on Saturday, March 20. IISc Bangalore is the organising institute for the exam, which was conducted on February 14.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam, can check their results (merit lists) from the official website of JAM 2021 at jam.iisc.ac.in after they are announced.

Direct link to check IIT JAM Result 2021

Steps to Download IIT JAM Result 2021

Visit the official website of JAM 2021 at jam.iisc.ac.in

Click on the link for JAM 2021 results

Enter your credentials on the login page that opens

IIT JAM 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

A merit list will be prepared, for each test paper, based on the All India Rank (AIR) of JAM. The number of candidates included in the merit list will depend on the total number of seats available in each category (OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD) in a particular subject.

The qualified candidates are eligible to apply for admission to any of the corresponding academic programmes available at IITs and the IISc.

The Score Card, showing AIR and marks of the candidates will be available for download from JAM 2021 website from March 27 to July 31 for qualified candidates.

The updated answer key on JAM 2021 for the exam has already been released.

JAM is a qualifying exam for those seeking admission to various masters programmes. The programmes include MSc (2 years), Masters in Economics (2 years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) or PhD dual degree, and other post-bachelor degree programmes.

These programmes are conducted at various IITs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi) and integrated Phd programme at IISc Bangalore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON