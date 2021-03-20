IIT JAM 2021 results declared at jam.iisc.ac.in, direct link and how to check
- Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has declared the results of Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 on Saturday, March 20.
Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has declared the results of Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 on Saturday, March 20. IISc Bangalore is the organising institute for the exam, which was conducted on February 14.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam, can check their results (merit lists) from the official website of JAM 2021 at jam.iisc.ac.in after they are announced.
Direct link to check IIT JAM Result 2021
Steps to Download IIT JAM Result 2021
Visit the official website of JAM 2021 at jam.iisc.ac.in
Click on the link for JAM 2021 results
Enter your credentials on the login page that opens
IIT JAM 2021 results will be displayed on the screen
A merit list will be prepared, for each test paper, based on the All India Rank (AIR) of JAM. The number of candidates included in the merit list will depend on the total number of seats available in each category (OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD) in a particular subject.
The qualified candidates are eligible to apply for admission to any of the corresponding academic programmes available at IITs and the IISc.
The Score Card, showing AIR and marks of the candidates will be available for download from JAM 2021 website from March 27 to July 31 for qualified candidates.
The updated answer key on JAM 2021 for the exam has already been released.
JAM is a qualifying exam for those seeking admission to various masters programmes. The programmes include MSc (2 years), Masters in Economics (2 years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) or PhD dual degree, and other post-bachelor degree programmes.
These programmes are conducted at various IITs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi) and integrated Phd programme at IISc Bangalore.
IIT JAM 2021 results declared at jam.iisc.ac.in, direct link and how to check
- Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has declared the results of Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 on Saturday, March 20.
GATE 2021 results declared at gate.iitb.ac.in, check result and details
- GATE 2021 results: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Friday, March 19 declared the result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021.
Study abroad: What universities expect and how students can stay ahead in race
- Between remote learning options and adaptive curriculums, university admissions across the globe have certainly changed after 2020. But what do universities expect from students and how can Indian students stay ahead of the race?
JEE main results: Eligibility criteria for B.Arch. 2021-22 admissions relaxed
- JEE Main results: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal made the announcement about the relaxation of eligibility criterion for admissions to B.Arch programme for 2021-22 on his Twitter account.
NIFT entrance exam results out: Know about their undergraduate courses
DU’s uneasy tryst with the four-year undergraduate programme
Fate of thousands of Purnea University students hangs in the balance
- The government has asked the PU authorities to accommodate these students in other colleges with approved subjects.
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till March 31
- The deadline to re-register for the IGNOU January 2021 session has been extended till March 31, 2021.
UP TGTs, PGTs Recruitment 2020: Registration for 15,198 posts begins
- UP TGTs, PGTs Recruitment 2020: Registration for filling 15,198 posts of TGTs and PGTs for appointments in over 4,500 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh began on Tuesday.
TISS NET Results 2021 to be declared on March 19: Revised timeline
- The Tata Institute of Social Science will on Friday, March 19, announce the results of TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021.
NEET PG 2021: Registration process ends today at nbe.edu.in, here's direct link
- NEET PG 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2021 examination online at nbe.edu.in until 11:55 pm.
GPAT 2021 results expected today at gpat.nta.nic.in
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on Monday, March 15.
Bihar: Students stuck in same course, late exam cycle adds to misery
- Students shared that they were desperate to write the exams for clearing backlogs but due to the inactive approach of the state varsities, they are stuck in the same course despite completion of their academic session.
AISSEE Results 2021 declared, check NTA score for Sainik schools entrance exam
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of All India Sainik Schools entrance exam (AISSEE) 2021 for classes 6 and 9 on its official website.