JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee dismisses viral rank list as fake, says no evidence of malpractice found

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has rejected all claims circulating on the internet and on social media regarding alleged irregularities in the JEE Advanced 2026 results. The Institute described the information showing candidate ranks, total marks, and inter-paper differentials for IIT JEE results as inaccurate and fabricated.

IIT Roorkee(Sidbij / Wikimedia Commons)

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The Institute has shared an official statement on its X handle, clarifying that lists purportedly showing candidate ranks, total marks, and differences between scores obtained in Paper 1 and Paper 2 do not correspond to any officially released records.

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Addressing these claims, the authorities stated that a substantial difference in marks between the two papers was observed in only two candidates among the top 10,000 rank holders. They emphasised that variations in performance between Paper 1 and Paper 2 are a well-documented phenomenon and have been regularly tracked and analysed by the conducting authority over the years.

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{{^usCountry}} The clarifications follow concerns raised by some candidates and parents about data circulating online that appeared to suggest unusual score patterns among top-ranked candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clarifications follow concerns raised by some candidates and parents about data circulating online that appeared to suggest unusual score patterns among top-ranked candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} IIT Roorkee further said that a comprehensive verification of all examination records and related data had been conducted. According to the authorities, the review found no evidence of cheating, malpractice, unauthorised assistance, data manipulation, or any compromise in the examination process at any stage of JEE (Advanced) 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IIT Roorkee further said that a comprehensive verification of all examination records and related data had been conducted. According to the authorities, the review found no evidence of cheating, malpractice, unauthorised assistance, data manipulation, or any compromise in the examination process at any stage of JEE (Advanced) 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, some aspirants demanded the release of the correct papers, including the 1 and 2 marks for all candidates. They also asked the organising institute to check rankers up to 50000, not just 10000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, some aspirants demanded the release of the correct papers, including the 1 and 2 marks for all candidates. They also asked the organising institute to check rankers up to 50000, not just 10000. {{/usCountry}}

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IIT JEE results were announced on June 1, 2026. This year, a total of 179694 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2026. In this exam, 56880 candidates have qualified. Of the total qualified candidates, 10107 are female.

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Shubham Kumar of the IIT Delhi zone has topped the Common Rank List (CRL). Shubham scored 330 out of 360 marks. Arohi Deshpande from the IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female candidate with a CRL of 77. Arohi obtained 280 out of 360 marks.

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The examination was held on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam consisted of 2 papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was closed on May 26, 2026. The final answer key was released on June 1, 2026.

It has come to the notice through some candidates and their parents that inaccurate and fabricated data purportedly showing candidate ranks, total marks, and inter-paper mark differentials for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are being widely circulated on the internet and across social media… — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 10, 2026

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