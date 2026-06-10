A disciplined study routine, unwavering family support, and trust in his teachers helped Shashwat Jain, a student of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, secure an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 284 in the JEE Advanced examination. Ghaziabad’s Shashwat Jain secures AIR 284 in JEE Advanced, eyes IIT Delhi and entrepreneurship

The result, announced in the early hours of the morning, marked a memorable milestone for the young achiever. Recalling the moment, Shashwat said he woke up around 5:30 am and checked his result. "I was extremely elated after seeing my result. I took a moment to take it in and then woke my parents. They were even more excited than me," he said.

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While speaking to HT Digital, Shashwat shares his preparation journey, daily routine and future aspirations.

1. What was your first reaction when you saw your JEE Advanced rank, and how did your family respond? Ans: I was extremely elated after seeing my result. The result came out at 3 AM, and I woke up at 5 30AM, seeing the results I took a moment to take it in and then woke my parents. My parents were even more excited than me. It was a memorable moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.

2. What did a typical day look like during your JEE preparation? Ans: During my JEE preparation, a typical day looked like this – waking up at 6 am, school till 3, returning home and resting till 4.30, studying 2 hours, having some recreational time and then studying from 9 to 12. It took discipline and focus for me to maintain this routine.

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3. Which study resources, books, online platforms, or learning techniques helped you the most in cracking JEE Advanced? Ans: Most of the learning material followed by me was suggested by my teachers. I prepared under their guidance. I believe that teachers know better so it's better to follow them rather than blindly rely on various books and material.

4. Did you ever face setbacks, low scores, or self-doubt during your preparation? How did you stay motivated and bounce back? Ans: Like any other student, I had my fair share of slumps. Low scores, difficult concepts were there, but I made sure to stay consistent with my studies. At the same time, my parents were always there to help and support me through my toughest times. Their presence and guidance really helped me stay motivated to perform at my best.

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