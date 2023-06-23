Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati will release the result of the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 tomorrow, June 24 at 5.00 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their results from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result on June 24, know how to download

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 was conducted on June 21. The online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 started on June 18 and ended on June 19.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the AAT 2023 result link

Key in your credentials

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who qualify Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill in their AAT-specific choices starting from June 24, 2023, after the declaration of the AAT result.

