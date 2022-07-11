JEE Main 2022 result: 4 from Telangana among 14 who got 100 NTA score

JEE Main 2022 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination 2022 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). Candidates can check and download their results from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE (Main) 2022 Session-1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was held from June 24 to June 30, 2022 in computer based mode (CBT).

14 candidates received 100 NTA Score in Session - 1 in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). Out of which 4 are from Telangana, making Telangana the state with highest number of toppers receiving 100 NTA score.

There are 43 state wise toppers including, 3 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Delhi, 4 from Telangana and 1 each from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Island, West Bengal, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep.

“The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) will be issued in the next few days.” reads the official press release.

How to check the result

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on “Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 1_Paper 1”

Key in your credentials and submit

Check and save the result for future purposes

Direct link to check the results, click here.