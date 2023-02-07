JEE Main 2023 results declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in, final answer key out too

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, February 6, announced results of the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 for Engineering (BE/BTech, paper 1). The exam was held from January 24 to February 1 at test centres across the country and abroad. Candidates can view their scorecards on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

JEE Main result for paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning courses) is awaited.

Prior to result declaration, the agency had released the provisional answer key of JEE Main and invited feedback from candidates. The final version of JEE Main provisional answer key was also uploaded on the exam website.

Now, NTA has also released the final answer key for JEE main 2023 session 1 exams.

The first session of JEE Mains session 1 saw record attendance for paper 1 since NTA started holding the exam. This time, over 8.6 lakh candidates had registered for the Engineering paper and of them, 8.22 lakh or 95.79 per cent wrote the exam.

Ahead of the exam, NTA announced modifications to eligibility criteria of JEE Main based Engineering admissions.

Now, In addition to those who score 75 per cent marks in their board exam, those who are among the top 25 per cent to qualify their respective board exams, irrespective of marks, can also apply for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other central government-run engineering colleges, provided they are able to achieve an all India rank in JEE Mains.

NTA did not announce all India ranks after JEE Main session 1. This will be available after the second session. Those who appear in both, their best of the two scores will be considered for ranking.

