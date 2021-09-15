JEE Main result 2021: AIR 1 Chandigarh’s Guramrit Singh got 100 NTA score

City lad Guramrit Singh is among 18 total students in the country who have secured a first rank in the JEE main result 2021.

JEE main result 2021 was declared on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The individual score cards were released on Wednesday.

Guramrit Singh a resident of Sector 74, Mohali is a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya Sector 27. According to a NTA, 18 candidates have secured first rank in the fourth phase of the exam. They include 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Telangana and 2 from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan each.

Singh, who is now preparing for JEE advanced said, “This is the result of my hard work in the last three years. I used to study for around 7 hours in a day.”

“Now I'm eager to score well in JEE advance as well, for which I am preparing,” he said.

Guramrit is very fond of sports and has special interest in playing cricket. His father Gurudarshan Singh is a city based businessman and his mother Preeti is a housewife.

This year, the JEE main was held four times; two extra sessions were added to the engineering entrance exam in order to give more time and chances to aspirants.

JEE advanced 2021

As per the latest notification, the registration process will commence from September 15 (evening) and will conclude on September 20, 5 pm. Candidates can register on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in

