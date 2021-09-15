Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Main result 2021 declared, direct link to check NTA scores of session 4 exam
exam results

JEE Main result 2021 declared, direct link to check NTA scores of session 4 exam

JEE Main result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE (Main) result 2021 for session 4 exams.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:38 PM IST
JEE Main result 2021: Candidates who appeared for the JEE main session 4 exam can check their JEE main session 4 exam results on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(HT File)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE (Main) result 2021 for session 4 exams.  Candidates who appeared for the JEE main session 4 exam can check their JEE main session 4 exam results on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE (Main) examinations–2021 for session-4 were held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1.

Direct link to check JEE Main session 4 result 2021

Direct link 2 to check JEE Main Result 

How to check JEE Main session 4 result 2021:

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on "JEE (Main) 2021 Result (Session 4)" link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier on Sept 8, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer keys of JEE Main Session 4 exams. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains result iit jee main nta score
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE main result 2021 direct link generated

AP POLYCET Result 2021 declared, direct link to download rank card here 

NTA announces JEE (Main) results, says 44 candidates score 100 percentile

JEE main 2021 session 4 results today, says Education Ministry
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP