JEE main result 2021: Know how to download NTA marksheet from Digilocker

The NTA JEE main result 2021 is expected soon. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in the last session, between August 26 and September 1, and in the sessions held before, can receive the NTA score and the final rank list anytime soon.

JEE main result 2021 live updates

JEE main result 2021 will be available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE main score cards is also likely to be available on the DigiLocker. Last year, the JEE main score cards were released by NTA on this portal.

Candidates who do not have an account in DigiLocker should create one. Here’s how to create an account:

Click on https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f

Enter your name as per Aadhaar card

Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card

Specify your gender

Enter your mobile number

Set a 6 digit security PIN

Enter your email ID

Enter your Aadhaar number

Submit the details

Set a username

After the DigiLocker account is created, click on browse documents and enter your application number to get access to your board exam documents.

