JEE Main Result 2021: Steps to check after it is declared

JEE main result 2021: After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their JEE main results 2021 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:05 AM IST
JEE main result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February session on Monday, March 8, 2021, on its official website.

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates

The agency had released the final answer key for the JEE Main 2021 February session examination on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Based on the final answer key, the NTA will prepare the result of the JEE main examination.

Steps to check JEE main result 2021 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for JEE Mains 2021 February results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take a printout too.

