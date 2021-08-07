JEE Main results 2021 declared, here's how to check NTA scores for session 3

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Main Result 2021 for the third session exam on August 6. A total of 7.06 lakh candidates had registered for this exam.

Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main third session examination can check their results on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination was conducted at 915 examination centres in 334 Cities from July 20 to 27.

JEE main session 3 results 2021: Direct Link

Examination for 1899 candidates in the flood-hit districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra who could not appear on July 25 and 27 was conducted on August 3 and 4.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

JEE Main Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• Click on JEE Main Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

. check the result and Keep a copy of the same for future need

Seventeen candidates have received 100 NTA Score in JEE main Session - 3 exam. NTA has also released state-wise toppers names and their NTA Scores, category wise toppers list and their NTA Score and gender wise toppers list and their NTA Score. (Check list below)

After all four Sessions of JEE (Main)-2021 exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the policy decided earlier.

The final answer key has been already released by the NTA.