JEE main session 4 result awaited, check top 10 engineering colleges list

While JEE Main result 2021 for session 4 is awaited, candidates can check the list of top engineering colleges in the country. The government has released the list of top engineering colleges in the country as per the national institute ranking framework (NIRF) today, September 9.

NIRF ranking 2021: Top 10 engineering colleges in the country

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

IIT Hyderabad

NIT Tiruchirappalli

NIT Surathkal

JEE main result will be available on the official website nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE main is conducted by the NTA. The exam is held for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

JEE main exam also serves as a screening test for IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced. Candidates who are among top 2,50,000 successful candidates in the BE, BTech paper of JEE main 2021 will appear for JEE advanced.

