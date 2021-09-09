Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE main session 4 result awaited, check top 10 engineering colleges list

While JEE Main result 2021 for session 4 is awaited, candidates can check the list of top engineering colleges in the country. The government has released the list of top engineering colleges in the country as per the national institute ranking framework (NIRF) today, September 9.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:59 PM IST
JEE Main 2021 result live updates

NIRF ranking 2021: Top 10 engineering colleges in the country

  • IIT Madras
  • IIT Delhi
  • IIT Bombay
  • IIT Kanpur
  • IIT Kharagpur
  • IIT Roorkee
  • IIT Guwahati
  • IIT Hyderabad
  • NIT Tiruchirappalli
  • NIT Surathkal

JEE main result will be available on the official website nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE main is conducted by the NTA. The exam is held for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

JEE main exam also serves as a screening test for IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced. Candidates who are among top 2,50,000 successful candidates in the BE, BTech paper of JEE main 2021 will appear for JEE advanced.

