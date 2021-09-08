Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA score, cut off, merit list soon
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
Live

  • JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE Main 2021 result is expected anytime soon. The final answer key of the exam has been released today, September 8, few hours after the provisional answer key objection window was closed.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 04:59 PM IST

JEE Main 2021 result is expected anytime soon. The final answer key of the exam has been released today, September 8, few hours after the provisional answer key objection window was closed. While no official confirmation on JEE main result date, time has been given by the national testing agency (NTA), considering the registration schedule of IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced, for which JEE main is the sole eligibility condition, it is highly expected that the JEE main final result will be released today or latest by tomorrow. 

JEE main 2021 result will be available on the following official websites:

  • jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • nta.nic.in

Students can check the JEE main result using exam roll number.

This is the fourth session of JEE main 2021. This year, the exam was held four times; two additional sessions were added in the engineering entrance exam in order to give more time and chances to aspirants. 

The JEE advanced registration begins on September 11 and the exam will be held on October 3.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 08, 2021 04:56 PM IST

    JEE Main result 2021: Know how to check

    JEE main 2021 result will be available on the official website of the NTA. Students can check the result using their result by logging in to the portal using the following steps:

    • Select exam session
    • Enter application number
    • Put your date of birth
    • Enter the security pin
    • If you have difficulty in reading the pin, you can regenerate it
    • Submit the details
    • Get the JEE main result 2021
  • SEP 08, 2021 04:53 PM IST

    JEE main final answer key out

    The final answer key of the JEE main 2021 fourth session exam held in Aug-Sept has been released. 

    Candidates can check the final answer key here:

    https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo2021/File/GetFile?FileId=61&LangId=P

  • SEP 08, 2021 04:51 PM IST

    JEE main result 2021 for the fourth session exam soon: Know where to check

    JEE main 2021 result for the fourth session exam held from August 26 to September 2, is expected soon.

    The result will be released on the official website of the NTA, nta.nic.in and JEE main 2021 portal jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • SEP 08, 2021 04:47 PM IST

    JEE main result 2021 is expected soon

    The fourth session of the JEE main 2021 is in the final stage. After the completion of the exam,  the national testing agency has released the provisional answer key and the final answer key within three days.

    The JEE main result 2021 will be released on the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

jee mains result
