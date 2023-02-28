Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 28, 2023 12:11 PM IST

JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency has declared JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 on February 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Session 1 Paper 2 examination can check the results through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 was conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. Paper 2a and 2b were conducted on January 28. A total of 46465 candidates have registered for Paper 2. The answer key for Paper 2 was released on February 28, 2023.

Direct link to check JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 

JEE Mains Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEE Main.

