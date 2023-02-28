JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency has declared JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 on February 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Session 1 Paper 2 examination can check the results through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 was conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. Paper 2a and 2b were conducted on January 28. A total of 46465 candidates have registered for Paper 2. The answer key for Paper 2 was released on February 28, 2023.

Direct link to check JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2

JEE Mains Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEE Main.