JEECUP 2022 results announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link here

JEECUP Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE result has been announced. Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP has published the results on Monday evening and students can check their scores on the board website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The entrance test for various subject group was conducted in online mode from June 27 to 30.

JEECUP results 2022 direct link

Here are the steps to check UP JEE 2022 results on jeecup.admissions.nic.in:

How to check JEECUP 2022 results

Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the JEECUP 2022 result link.

Now, login with the required login credentials.

Submit and view scores.

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

