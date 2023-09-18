JET Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result and cut-off released at jetauj2023.com
Agriculture University, Jodhpur releases JET 2023 seat allotment and cut-off list. Check at jetauj2023.com.
Agriculture University, Jodhpur has released the Joint Entrance Test (JET) counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment and cut-off list. Candidates can check the round 1 seat allotment and cut-off list JET-2023 at jetauj2023.com. Candidates can check the seat allotment result for the JET 2023 through their candidate's login.
The last date to accept the seat allotment and pay the fee along with a request for upward assessment is September 21, 2023. The round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 25.
Direct link to check JET 2023 seat allotment result
JET counselling seat allotment 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official portal of JET 2023 at jetauj2023.com
On the homepage, click on the candidate's login
Enter the registration number and password
JET counselling seat allotment letter will be available on the screen
Download the JET seat allotment letter
Take a printout of the result for future reference