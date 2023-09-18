Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JET Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result and cut-off released at jetauj2023.com

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 18, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Agriculture University, Jodhpur releases JET 2023 seat allotment and cut-off list. Check at jetauj2023.com.

Agriculture University, Jodhpur has released the Joint Entrance Test (JET) counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment and cut-off list. Candidates can check the round 1 seat allotment and cut-off list JET-2023 at jetauj2023.com. Candidates can check the seat allotment result for the JET 2023 through their candidate's login.

The last date to accept the seat allotment and pay the fee along with a request for upward assessment is September 21, 2023. The round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 25.

Direct link to check JET 2023 seat allotment result 

JET counselling seat allotment 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official portal of JET 2023 at jetauj2023.com

On the homepage, click on the candidate's login

Enter the registration number and password

JET counselling seat allotment letter will be available on the screen

Download the JET seat allotment letter

Take a printout of the result for future reference

