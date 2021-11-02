Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jharkhand CM congratulates candidates on state civil services prelims result
Jharkhand CM congratulates candidates on state civil services prelims result

JPSC prelims result is available on the official website of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).
Jharkhand CM congratulates candidates on state civil services prelims result (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has congratulated all the candidates who have qualified in the state civil services preliminary exam and has extended blessings and good wishes to the candidates for the main exam.

“Many many best wishes and blessings to all the candidates who have cleared the JPSC prelims.  Also, best of luck to all of you for the next stages of the examination," the CM has said in a tweet in Hindi language.

The Jharkhand combined civil services preliminary exam result was declared on Monday. The result is now available on the official website of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

The exam, also known as JPSC prelims, was held on September 19. 

JPSC prelims result

Candidates who have qualified in this exam will appear for the main exam. The main exam will comprise a written exam and interview for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts. 

The Jharkhand combined civil services exam 2021 was notified in February. The JPSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to a total of 245 vacancies through this exam. Out of the total number of vacancies 44 vacancies are for Deputy Collector post, 40 for Police Sub Inspector post, 16 for District Coordinator post, 2 each for Jail Superintendent and Assistant Director posts, 65 for Assistant Municipal Commissioner post, 41 for Jharkhand Education Service II, 10 for Junior Registrar post, 6 for Assistant Registrar post, 9 for Planning officer post, and 17 for Probation Officer post.

 

