JKBOSE 12th result declared for winter zone Jammu division, direct link to check

Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education has released the class 12th result for the winter zone Jammu division. All the candidates of the Jammu division who have appeared for the Annual Regular Winter Zone examinations can now check the results online on the official website jkbose.nic.in.

<strong>Direct link to check the class 12th result for the winter zone Jammu division</strong>

Shabbu Kumari of Doda topped the Class 12th Arts stream with 483 marks (96.6%), while Mahira Mushtaq of Nagseni Kishtwar topped the Commerce stream with 427 marks (85.4%). Mohammed Saheem Mir of Kilhotran took first place in the Science stream with 496 marks (99.2) percent.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Jammu Division: How to check

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at https://jkbose.nic.in/results/

On the homepage click on the result tab

Key in your Roll Number or Name and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference