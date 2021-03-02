JKBOSE class 10 results 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link

JKBOSE class 10 results 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of the class 10th board exam for the winter zone Jammu division on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 board exams 2020 can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.

Direct link to check JKBOSE class 10 results 2020.

How to check JKBOSE class 10 results 2020:

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) WINTER-ZONE CLASS 10 ( ANNUAL REGULAR 2020) JAMMU DIVISION"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JKBOSE class 10 results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

