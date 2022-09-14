JKBOSE Class 10th result out for Kashmir division at jkbose.nic.in, direct link

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education or JKBOSE has announced Class 10 final examination result for Kashmir Division students. Those who appeared in the exam can now check their marks on jkbose.nic.in. Direct link is given below.

Students can check JKBOSE 10th result 2022 for Kashmir division using their roll number and/or registration number.

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2022 Kashmir division: Direct link

How to check JKBOSE 10th result 2022 for Kashmir division

Go to jkbose.nic.in. Under the result section, click on ‘View Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Session Annual Pvt/Bi-Annual 2021-22 Kashmir’ Enter your roll number and/or registration number. Submit and view scores. Take a printout of the result page, if needed.

JKBOSE 10th Class result for Jammu division was announced on July 14.