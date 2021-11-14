Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKPSC combined competitive prelims result declared; 4,544 qualify for main exam
JKPSC combined competitive prelims result declared; 4,544 qualify for main exam

JKPSC prelims result has been declared. A total of 4,544 candidates have qualified in the exam. 
JKPSC combined competitive prelims result declared(Getty Images)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive preliminary examination result has been declared. The result is available on the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), jkpsc.nic.in.

The exam was held on October 24. As per the official data, a total of 30,565 applications were registered for the exam. 

Candidates who have qualified in this exam will appear for the main exam which is likely to be held in the first fortnight of February 2022.

“The candidature of these candidates is purely provisional. In accordance with the rules of examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the online application form, for J&K combined competitive main exam 2021, for which a detailed notification shall be issued separately,” the Commission has informed candidates.

A total of 4,544 candidates have been found eligible for the main exam as per the notification available on the website of the Commission.

