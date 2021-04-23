JKSSB Results 2021 declared for divisional/district cadre post exam, see scores

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Thursday, April 22, declared the results/score sheet of candidates who had appeared in the computer-based written test for divisional/district cadre post for various posts in different departments under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants & Non Migrant Kashmiri Pandits. The examination to fill up 1997 posts (advt. notification no.3 of 2020, dated 1.12.2020) was held in multi sessions/slots papers from March 29, 2021 to April 5, 2021.

The result has been declared of the written examination for Sub-Inspector, Assistant Compiler, Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor, Assistant Store Keeper, Depot Assistant and Class-4 posts.

Candidates who appeared in JKSSB divisional/district cadre posts can can check their results/score from the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check the JKSSSB results/scores for various posts.

The result/score sheets have been made on the basis of percentile score by using normalisation procedure. Just figuring in the result/ score sheet will not entitle a candidate to be shortlisted for document verification.

JKSSB will prepare a list on the basis of merit obtained by candidates and in accordance with extant norms and procedure.

The schedule of document verification of shortlisted candidates will be notified separately.

Candidates can raise objections with regards to position assigned to them within a week through email on official email address at ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com. The objections will be disposed off in accordance with extant rules.